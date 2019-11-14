Tumor the size of soccer ball removed from man’s neck

The man went from doctor to doctor to have them look at this soccer-ball sized, cancerous tumor, hoping someone would agree to remove it.

But they all said no, worried about the danger in doing that and how it could impact is carotid artery or clavicle. And this went on for months.

The tumor started growing on his neck about seven months ago, and continued growing.

“I was so self-conscious,” Winger told the New York Post. “[People] would make fun of me.”

Milton Wingert, 81, finally got a yes from a head and neck surgeon at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Even with potential complications, his doctor knew this was doable, and after a seven-hour surgery, the tumor was gone.

It was certainly worth the thumbs up in this photo after surgery.

