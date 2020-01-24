Study: Toxic chemicals found in tap water in 31 states

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – A new report found that the drinking water in dozens of cities nationwide is contaminated with elevated levels of “forever chemicals” or PFAs.

PFAs don’t break down naturally and build up inside of the body, increasing the risk of cancer, reducing the effectiveness of vaccines and harming the development of fetuses.

According to the report from the Environmental Working Group, EWG, samples from 44 places in 31 states and the District of Columbia were tested.

Some of the highest levels of PFAs were detected in samples from major metropolitan areas, including Miami, Philadelphia, New Orleans and the Northern New Jersey suburbs of New York City.

Only one location, Meridian, Mississippi, had no detectable PFAs which draws its drinking water from wells more than 700 feet deep.

In 34 places where the group found PFAs, contamination has not been publicly reported by the environmental protection agency or state environmental agencies.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly all Americans have PFAs in their blood, and the health effects of low levels of the PFAs are unknown.

EWG scientists believe PFAs are likely detectable in all major water supplies in the United States almost certainly in all that use surface water.

