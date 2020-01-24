Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments

Study: Toxic chemicals found in tap water in 31 states

Health News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – A new report found that the drinking water in dozens of cities nationwide is contaminated with elevated levels of “forever chemicals” or PFAs.

PFAs don’t break down naturally and build up inside of the body, increasing the risk of cancer, reducing the effectiveness of vaccines and harming the development of fetuses.

According to the report from the Environmental Working Group, EWG, samples from 44 places in 31 states and the District of Columbia were tested.

Some of the highest levels of PFAs were detected in samples from major metropolitan areas, including Miami, Philadelphia, New Orleans and the Northern New Jersey suburbs of New York City.

Only one location, Meridian, Mississippi, had no detectable PFAs which draws its drinking water from wells more than 700 feet deep.

In 34 places where the group found PFAs, contamination has not been publicly reported by the environmental protection agency or state environmental agencies.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly all Americans have PFAs in their blood, and the health effects of low levels of the PFAs are unknown.

EWG scientists believe PFAs are likely detectable in all major water supplies in the United States almost certainly in all that use surface water.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Path of Destruction: Polk County Deputies investigate why driver of Jeep lost control

Thumbnail for the video titled "Path of Destruction: Polk County Deputies investigate why driver of Jeep lost control"

Bobbie’s Busy Bee Daycare theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobbie’s Busy Bee Daycare theft"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Sunny, cool and comfortable weekend ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Sunny, cool and comfortable weekend ahead"

Jail escape attempt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jail escape attempt"

Gasparilla: WFLA history since our very beginning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla: WFLA history since our very beginning"

Gasparilla throughout its 100+ year history

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla throughout its 100+ year history"

Alcohol Safety ahead of Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alcohol Safety ahead of Gasparilla"

Police: St. Pete man tried to carjack undercover detective

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: St. Pete man tried to carjack undercover detective"

City limits E-scooter access ahead of Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "City limits E-scooter access ahead of Gasparilla"

Green Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Gasparilla"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss