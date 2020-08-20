LIVE NOW /
Study: Honey may be better at treating coughs and colds

by: CNN Newsource

(Source: KARE/CNN Newsource)

(CNN Newsource) – A new study suggests that honey is a good alternative for relieving symptoms of colds and coughs.

Honey has been used as a home remedy for years and studies have proven that it can kill bacteria.

But physicians from Oxford University wanted to determine how effective honey is at treating symptoms of upper respirator tract infections.

After analyzing existing evidence, they found that honey was superior to usual care, like some over-the-counter medicines.

The study was publsihed in the journal BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine.

The authors say more research is needed on the subjects, but that doctors should consider recommending honey to patients instead of antibiotics, which can have side effects and lead to resistance if overused.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

