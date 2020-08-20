(CNN Newsource) – A new study suggests that honey is a good alternative for relieving symptoms of colds and coughs.
Honey has been used as a home remedy for years and studies have proven that it can kill bacteria.
But physicians from Oxford University wanted to determine how effective honey is at treating symptoms of upper respirator tract infections.
After analyzing existing evidence, they found that honey was superior to usual care, like some over-the-counter medicines.
The study was publsihed in the journal BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine.
The authors say more research is needed on the subjects, but that doctors should consider recommending honey to patients instead of antibiotics, which can have side effects and lead to resistance if overused.
LATEST STORIES:
- Study: Honey may be better at treating coughs and colds
- ‘Don’t skip the trip’: You should still go to the dentist during the pandemic, experts say
- DEO site may be prompting unemployment seekers to apply for incorrect programs, delaying benefits
- Hillsborough County students required to wear masks for return to class amid waiver controversy
- Palm Harbor café receives top sanitation and safety award