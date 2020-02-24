Study: Eating a big breakfast burns more calories

(CNN) – Eat up! A new study says enjoying a big breakfast in the morning can actually help you burn more calories throughout the day.

The new research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism studied a group of healthy young men with a normal body mass index and found the number of calories burned was much higher when they ate a bigger breakfast and a small dinner.

Test results showed they burned more than twice as many calories than those who ate a small breakfast and a large dinner.

Scientists concluded “diet-induced thermogenesis,” the amount of energy it takes to process a meal, was higher in the morning than at night.

Although the study showed more calories burned, researchers say this only accounts for about 15 percent of the total daily calories burned.

Those who are looking to lose weight must also watch what they eat, not just when they eat.

