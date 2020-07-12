Study: ‘Broken heart syndrome’ has increased amid pandemic

(CNN) – A small study suggests “broken heart syndrome” is increasing during the global coronavirus pandemic.

That’s the common name for stress-induced cardiomyopathy also known as Takotsubo syndrome.

It happens when heart muscles weaken, leading to chest pain and shortness of breath. But it’s triggered by stressful events, not blockages in the bloodstream.

The study involved 1,900 patients.

Cleveland Clinic Researchers studied patients at two hospitals this spring. None had COVID-19. They were compared to patients with similar issues over the past two years.

It turns out during the pandemic, patients were two times more likely to experience broken heart syndrome.

The findings suggest the physical, social and economic stressors from the pandemic are also taking a physical toll.

