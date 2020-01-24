Study: Aspirin could help prevent premature birth

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Low-dose aspirin has already been proven to benefit patients prone to heart attacks, but the small pill could also help babies start a healthier life.

According to CNN, a new study found that women given aspirin during their pregnancies were more likely to deliver full-term babies.

Aspirin also helped cut down on the number of still-births and newborn deaths.

Researchers looked at first time mothers carrying single babies in developing countries like Guatemala, India and Pakistan over a two year period.

Doctors are optimistic this study could help both the health of mothers and babies in populations prone to premature birth, because aspirin is cheap and ready available.

