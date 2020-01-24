Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments

Study: Aspirin could help prevent premature birth

Health News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Low-dose aspirin has already been proven to benefit patients prone to heart attacks, but the small pill could also help babies start a healthier life.

According to CNN, a new study found that women given aspirin during their pregnancies were more likely to deliver full-term babies.

Aspirin also helped cut down on the number of still-births and newborn deaths.

Researchers looked at first time mothers carrying single babies in developing countries like Guatemala, India and Pakistan over a two year period.

Doctors are optimistic this study could help both the health of mothers and babies in populations prone to premature birth, because aspirin is cheap and ready available.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Alcohol Safety ahead of Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alcohol Safety ahead of Gasparilla"

Police: St. Pete man tried to carjack undercover detective

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: St. Pete man tried to carjack undercover detective"

City limits E-scooter access ahead of Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "City limits E-scooter access ahead of Gasparilla"

Green Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Gasparilla"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Deputy shoots, kills man in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputy shoots, kills man in St. Pete"

Once broken, now beautiful: furniture building class helps human trafficking victims heal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Once broken, now beautiful: furniture building class helps human trafficking victims heal"

Fire breaks out at Dunedin bike shop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire breaks out at Dunedin bike shop"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss