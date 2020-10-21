Free flu shots: Several drive-up clinics open in Tampa Bay Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – People can get a free flu shot Wednesday at several clinics in the Tampa Bay area.
Florida Blue and Walgreens have teamed up to provide flu shots to people over the age of 3, including those without health insurance coverage.
The clinics are drive-up to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure. People must wait in their car for a pharmacist. Masks are required, and participants are encouraged to schedule their appointment and fill out vaccination forms ahead of time.
Anyone who receives a flu shot at the Florida Blue Center will receive a $10 Walgreens gift card, while supplies last.
The drive-up flu shot clinic is being held 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at several Florida Blue Centers.
- Tampa Westshore: 201 N Westshore Blvd, (813) 282-9910
- Clearwater: 2567 Countryside Blvd., Suite 1, (877) 352-5830.
- Pinellas Park: 3758 Park Blvd., No. 5, (727) 342-1512,
- Sarasota: 285 N. Cattlemen Road, (941) 308-2042
- Winter Haven: 385 Cypress Gardens Blvd., (863) 291-0140.
Additional drive-up clinics will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4, Saturday, Nov. 14, Wednesday, Nov. 18, Saturday, Dec. 5, and Wednesday, Dec. 9.
The Pinellas County Health Department is also holding free flu shot events Wednesday and Thursday.DOH-Pinellas is again bringing back its annual Flu Boo events to provide flu vaccines at no cost via a drive-thru at the following locations:
- St. Petersburg office: 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N. from 5 – 7 p.m.
- Mid-County: 8751 Ulmerton Rd., Largo.
- Clearwater: Thursday, Oct. 22, 310 N. Myrtle Ave.
