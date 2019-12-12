Second vaping-related death reported in Florida

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Health officials investigating a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related illnesses have, for the first time, listed the vape brands that are most commonly linked to hospitalizations. Most of the nearly 2,300 people who has suffered lung damage were vaping liquids that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana. In a report released Friday, Dec. 6 the government listed the THC-containing products that patients most often said they’d been using, noting that some patients vaped more than one. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Department of Health says a second person in Florida has died due to complications from vaping.

The Orlando Sentinel reported Wednesday that the department also reported a slight increase in the number of vaping-associated illnesses, which rose from 99 to 103 cases.

No further information was released about the Florida death. The first vaping-related death in Florida was announced in September.

As of Dec. 3, nearly 2,300 cases of vaping-associated illnesses and 48 deaths were reported in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A type f of mostly counterfeit THC-containing products has been the most commonly-reported product used by those who fell ill in the Northeast and South, according to the most recent analysis by the CDC.

