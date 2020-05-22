Scientists say they may have found a skinny gene

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

(CNN) – Some people don’t have to fight the battle against the bulge, and they may have their biological makeup to thank.

New preliminary research published Thursday in the journal Cell claims one gene might be helping some people stay slim.

An international team of scientists found a genetic variant that’s unique to thin individuals.

The researchers say the ALK gene, which creates a protein that’s involved with cell growth, could lead to a new era in the fight against obesity.

The findings were based on clinical data study on nearly nearly 48,000 people between the ages of 20 and 44.

