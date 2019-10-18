Sanofi recalls heartburn medication Zantac

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN/AP) – Drugmaker Sanofi is voluntarily recalling the heartburn medication Zantac OTC that is being sold in the United States and Canada.

This recall is being taken due to possible contamination with a nitrosamine impurity called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The company is working with health authorities to determine the level and extent of the recall.

In September, N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, was considered a possible carcinogen by the US Environmental Protection Agency, the FDA and Health Canada. NDMA can be unintentionally introduced into manufacturing through certain chemical reactions.

Sanofi encourages anyone using Zantac OTC to speak with their health care providers or pharmacists if they have any additional questions.

LATEST STORIES: