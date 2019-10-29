Retired doctor, 67, gives birth after ‘getting pregnant naturally’

Health News
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – A 67-year-old retired doctor has given birth in China.

She may very well be the country’s oldest new mother.

The woman, surnamed Tian, gave birth to a girl on Friday at Zaozhuang Maternity and Child Health Hospital.

A hospital spokeswoman told CNN that Tian fell pregnant naturally after using her medical knowledge to self-administer traditional Chinese fertility treatments.

The baby was delivered via a cesarean section and reportedly weighed 5.6 pounds at birth.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss