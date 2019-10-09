Research: Drop in income linked to higher risk of heart disease

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A change in your income may be bad for your heart, according to new a study.
Researchers from the Brigham and Women’s Hospital followed nearly 9,000 people from four parts of the country for 17 years.
Those who experienced a drop in income of at least 50 percent had a higher risk of heart disease.
An increase in pay of at least 50 percent was associated with a lower risk.
Their research was published in JAMA Cardiology, a peer-reviewed medical journal.
The participants were from Jackson, Mississippi, Washington County, Maryland, the suburbs of Minneapolis, and Forsyth County, North Carolina.
