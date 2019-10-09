Live Now
1 year later: Florida Panhandle still reeling from Hurricane Michael

Research: Drop in income linked to higher risk of heart disease

Health News

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A change in your income may be bad for your heart, according to new a study.

Researchers from the Brigham and Women’s Hospital followed nearly 9,000 people from four parts of the country for 17 years.

Those who experienced a drop in income of at least 50 percent had a higher risk of heart disease.

An increase in pay of at least 50 percent was associated with a lower risk.

Their research was published in JAMA Cardiology, a peer-reviewed medical journal.

The participants were from Jackson, Mississippi, Washington County, Maryland, the suburbs of Minneapolis, and Forsyth County, North Carolina.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss