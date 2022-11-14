TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s flu cases are increasing, according to a report from the Florida Department of Health.

The report for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5 shows 56 of the state’s 67 counties are seeing flu cases increase, including all Tampa Bay counties. Meanwhile, eight counties saw cases decline and three counties didn’t see a change.

According to FDOH, flu emergency room visits have also shifted upwards.

In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weekly U.S Influenza Surveillance Report has Florida listed in the “high” category for flu activity.

“It seems that more and more people are getting sick, and you know, that’s getting the hospitals busy and congested,” said John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Fernando Bula Rudas.