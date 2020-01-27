Patient care access expands to home and grocery stores in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – People in Tampa Bay can now see a doctor in the comfort of their own home or while grocery shopping.

Tampa General Hospital and Bay Care are offering these new, convenient ways for people get medical care.

TGH is going old school, but putting a new 21st century twist on things with their new doctor house calls service.

“We’re bringing back house calls,” Dr. Paul Nanda, Chief Medical Officer at TGH, said. ” I think if you go back historically, a lot of care used to be delivered in the home setting. Nowadays and in the past few years, almost none of it is delivered in the home setting. So we’re trying to reinvent something and come back full circle to offer patient convenience. “

From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, a doctor can make house calls for patients in South Tampa and Riverview in Hillsborough County. Each visit is $199.

“I think the easy benefit is convenience,” Nanda said. “You can be seen in the comfort of your own home in a very quick and meaningful fashion. You can call in and have a same-day appointment usually within an hour or two and have a nurse practitioner that has been trained in the urgent care setting to come to your house and be seen.”

Doctors can see just about any urgent care problems. The most common things like ear infections, sinus infections, colds, pink eye, strep throat, pneumonia, bronchitis and common skin infections are things doctors can see in the home setting.

“Things that wouldn’t be appropriate are major lacerations, If you broke a bone, if you fractured a bone, or life-threatening conditions like if you think you’re having a heart attack or you think you’re having a stroke, those should really go to the urgent care center or to the emergency room,” Nanda said.

TGH believes the new home call service is more convenient and helped that stay-at-home parent or an elderly couple who can’t always make it to the doctor or afford an ambulance ride.

Bay Care is also transforming the world of medicine with its new way of grocery shopping and seeing a doctor at the same time.

Bay Care has teamed up with Publix. In several Publix’s throughout Tampa Bay, there are Bay Care kiosks that allow someone to see a doctor through a screen.

Bay Care’s service is intended for minor illnesses. The doctor can monitor a patient by listening to their heart, checking their blood pressure, looking at their throat and more.

“It gives people when they are already doing something they need to do every day which is shop the ability to access healthcare in that same environment,” Dr. Nathan Waldrep with Bay Care said. “With the added convenience that should a prescription be needed, there’s the Publix pharmacy right here in the location.”

The kiosks are a private space for patients. No one can see a patient’s interaction in the designated area. The pharmacy staff will clean and disinfect the equipment in between each patient.

“You are going to be interacting with a board-certified provider that’s able to actually interview you, take the same history they would do if you were in an office it’s just that they are going to be face-timing,” Waldrep said.

United Healthcare covers this service and BayCare is currently negotiating with other insurers. The cost of a visit to the kiosk is $59 all-inclusive.

There are currently 33 BayCare centers in Tampa Bay, and they are working on creating more.

