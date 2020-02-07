On Facebook, anti-vaxxers urged a mom not to give her son Tamiflu. He later died.

Facebook groups dedicated to health misinformation such as vaccinations can be used to solicit and share potentially dangerous medical advice. Anusak Rojpeetipongsakorn / Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

(NBC) – Facebook groups that routinely traffic in anti-vaccination propaganda have become a resource for people seeking out a wide variety of medical information — including about the ongoing flu season.

Facebook hosts a vast network of groups that trade in false health information. On “Stop Mandatory Vaccination,” one of the largest known health misinformation groups with more than 139,000 members, people have solicited advice for how to deal with the flu. Members of the group have previously spread conspiracies that outbreaks of preventable diseases are “hoaxes” perpetrated by the government, and use the groups to mass-contact parents whose children have died and suggest without evidence that vaccines may be to blame.

One recent post came from the mother of a 4-year-old Colorado boy who died from the flu this week. In it, she consulted group members while noting that she had declined to fill a prescription written by a doctor.

“The doc prescribed tamiflu I did not pick it up,” she wrote.

