New measles case confirmed in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County health officials are warning the public of potential exposure after a man was diagnosed with measles.

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a case of measles, which involves an adult male who recently traveled to Hillsborough County from South America.

The department is now asking healthcare providers, including hospital emergency departments, to be on high alert and immediately report cases to health officials.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing. Symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough and rash and can appear up to o 21 days after a person is exposed to someone with measles, the health department said.

The health department recommends that children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, with the first at 12 to 15 months of age and the second at four to six years of age.

“Adults should be vaccinated with at least one dose of MMR vaccine, with a second dose recommended for those at higher risk such as international travelers and health care workers,” the department said. “People with underlying health conditions should discuss with their healthcare provider to determine the need for additional booster doses.”

Vaccines are free to children and teens at the immunization clinic located at 8605 N. Mitchell Ave in Tampa. Adults can get the vaccine for $91.

For more information, visit www.floridahealth.gov

