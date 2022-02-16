Mom warns of rare syndrome that can cut off babies’ circulation

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis mom’s story is gaining attention across the nation after her son was sent to the emergency room for a very rare condition.

Sara Ward said her son had what’s called “hair tourniquet syndrome.” It’s rare, very hard to detect, and could happen to anyone.



Ward is a mother of three and knows very well how to take care of her kids. But, one day in January, Ward saw something she’s never seen on her 5-month-old son, Logan.

“When we were getting Logan ready for bed, we noticed that one of his toes was just looking a little pink, and it did have a little bit of a line going around the middle of it. But, we didn’t think much of it because he wasn’t crying,” Ward said.

However, that line turned out to be a hair tourniquet, a piece of hair wrapped tightly around Logan’s toe. It was so tight, not even their pediatrician could get it removed.

“They just sent us home to see if he would start to improve once we got home. Unfortunately, in a few hours it looked like his toe was starting to swell a little bit more, and the color started to change more,” Ward said.

Ward rushed her son to the emergency room at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

“They were having a difficult time, and the emergency room as well. So, they decided to admit us to the hospital overnight,” Ward said. “The fact that it led to the urgent care, the emergency room, and getting admitted to the hospital, I think I was just more in shock the whole time that all these different events happened. All over a strand of hair!”

Dr. Rachel Charney is a physician at Cardinal Glennon. She said even though hair tourniquet syndrome is rare, it can be dangerous if untreated.

“Very very rare, but the worst possible outcome is if you had any part of your body that just was having no circulation, which would result in permanent tissue damage. That’s what we want to make sure we prevent,” Charney said.

Ward said she believes using a swelling cream helped with Logan’s swelling to remove the tourniquet. Ward posted the story on Facebook, which got the attention of parents and national news outlets.

She hopes to keep other parents from going through the same nightmare.

“It’s just an everyday problem that can happen that not many people are aware of,” Ward said.

Ward said three weeks later, Logan is going just fine now. Doctors said the best way to prevent hair tourniquet syndrome is to frequently check babies’ fingers and toes.