Moffitt Cancer Center studying racial disparities in breast cancer diagnosis

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As we honor those affected by breast cancer this month, 8 On Your Side is taking a look at disparities in detection and those who are diagnosed.

According to the CDC, Black women diagnosed with breast cancer are about 40% more likely to die than white women. Black women are also more likely to have a diagnosis that is far more progressed than white women.

Fear of going to the doctor, lack of health insurance, and finances can all play a role.

At Moffitt Cancer Center, Dr. Kimberley Lee says oftentimes there’s also a delay of treatment with Black women. It’s a complicated issue that she says doesn’t have an easy fix.

“Disparities are multi-factorial, I think that has to be the take-home message. I don’t think that the burden is on patients. I think the health care system has the responsibility to help people get access to care,” Lee said.

She is working on her own study at Moffitt as well to learn more about these disparities. She works with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer patients.

She’s currently looking for recruits to learn about their experiences, so if you are someone who would like to see if you qualify for her study Moffitt’s website.