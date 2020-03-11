Law passed in Florida would allow pharmacists to test, treat flu, strep

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida House and Senate approved a law Wednesday allowing pharmacists to quickly diagnose and treat patients with flu and strep.

The bill was sent to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis for signature.

The new law would speed up treatment of the flu which infected more than 42 million people in the United States in 2019 and killed more than 61,000.

“The Florida Retail Federation is proud to support efficient and effective patient care for Floridians all across the state,” Florida Retail President & CEO Scott Shalley said. “This bill will allow pharmacists to provide immediate testing and treatment for flu and strep, which will help keep individuals and families in Florida healthy and well.

Florida would join 17 other states that already allow pharmacists to test and treat for the flu.

