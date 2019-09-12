Live Now
Lack of sleep could lead to higher risk of heart disease, strokes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Insomnia can increase your risk of heart disease and stroke.

According to new studies, the incidence of stroke was eight times higher among 18- to 34-year-old’s diagnosed with insomnia.

Sleep expert Dr. Lara Wittine said sleep isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. She said most people get between six and eight hours of sleep per night but those getting less than that can be at greater risk for heart-related problems.

Lack of sleep can lead to generalized inflammation and increased blood pressure both risk factors for cardiovascular disease and stroke.

8 On Your Side’s Stacie Schaible sat down with Dr. Wittine to learn more about the possible connection.

