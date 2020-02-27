Jimmy John’s linked to multi-state E. coli outbreak

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes a multi-state E. coli outbreak is linked to the sandwich chain Jimmy John’s.

The notice comes after 14 people in Texas, Missouri, Illinois, Utah and Iowa became ill after eating clover sprouts served at the restaurant.

The CDC says raw and lightly cooked sprouts are sources of foodborne illness.

Jimmy John’s says it’s no longer serving them.

No hospitalizations or deaths have been reported in the outbreak.

Health officials are asking anyone who ate sprouts at the restaurant before Monday to report any gastrointestinal upset to a doctor.

According to CNN, the news comes one day after the FDA sent Jimmy John’s a warning letter, blaming it for multiple outbreaks over the last seven years.

The letter said the restaurant failed to fix its supply chain to assure the safety to the ingredients it uses.

