Breaking News
Amber Alert issued for missing Florida newborn

Jet lands in US with Americans from China outbreak zone

Health News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An airplane evacuating as many as 240 Americans from a Chinese city at the center of a virus outbreak has landed in the U.S.

The U.S. government chartered the plane to fly out diplomats from the U.S. Consulate in Wuhan, where the latest coronavirus outbreak started, and other U.S. citizens. The plane is making a refueling stop in Alaska, where it landed Tuesday night, before flying on to southern California.

But first, the travelers were to be re-screened in Anchorage for the virus, and hospitals were prepared to treat or quarantine people who may be infected. Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, and in more severe cases shortness of breath or pneumonia.

The passengers are being isolated in the airport’s international terminal, which lies mostly dormant in the winter months. The terminal is not connected to the larger and heavily used domestic flights terminal, and each has separate ventilation systems, said Jim Szczesniak, manager of the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

“In the wintertime, we have the ability and the luxury of not having any passenger traffic over there, so it’s a perfect area for us to handle this kind of flight,” he said.

The lobby in the international terminal was nearly empty Tuesday afternoon, and an airport employee was seen jogging through the facility, which has closed counters for companies like Korean Air, China Airlines and Asiana Airlines. There are two businesses operating at either end of the ticket counters, a 4×4 rental agency and a satellite office of the Alaska Division of Motor Vehicles.

Wuhan is the epicenter of a new virus that has sickened thousands and killed more than 100, and a federal official said the plane left the city before dawn Wednesday, China time. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak publicly.

The white cargo plane with red and gold stripes arrived in Anchorage at the mostly desolate North Terminal just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, local time. The jetway was extended from the end of the terminal, but it also had no windows. Passengers were not visible. Media were held in a concourse between the airport’s two terminals, about 100 yards (91.4 meters) from the plane. Airport workers were buzzing around the plane after it landed.

Alaska health officials said a news conference would be held later.

The plane is scheduled to land at March Air Reserve Base in California’s Riverside County, instead of the original plan to land at Ontario International Airport in neighboring San Bernardino County.

Curt Hagman, an Ontario airport commissioner, said the Centers for Disease Control announced the diversion.

“We were prepared but the State Department decided to switch the flight” to the airbase, Hagman said.

Officials at the Ontario airport 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Los Angeles had been readying facilities to receive and screen the repatriates and temporarily house them for up to two weeks — if the CDC determined that is necessary, said David Wert, spokesman for the county of San Bernardino.

Ontario International Airport was designated about a decade ago by the U.S. government to receive repatriated Americans in case of an emergency overseas, but it would have been the first time the facility was used for the purpose, Wert said.

China has cut off access to Wuhan and 16 other cities in Hubei province to prevent people from leaving and spreading the virus further. In addition to the United States, countries including Japan and South Korea have also planned evacuations.

___

Associated Press writers Matthew Lee in Washington and Amy Taxin in Santa Ana, California, contributed to this report.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Huge law enforcement presence at Fivay HS following several issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Huge law enforcement presence at Fivay HS following several issues"

Crash closes State Road 54

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash closes State Road 54"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

Tampa water main break could slow down traffic on Wednesday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa water main break could slow down traffic on Wednesday morning"

Tampa police investigate assault of teen near Gasparilla parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police investigate assault of teen near Gasparilla parade"

Years after fire, Palm Harbor church nearly ready to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Years after fire, Palm Harbor church nearly ready to reopen"

Fivay High School teacher arrested for having loaded gun on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fivay High School teacher arrested for having loaded gun on campus"

Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus"

Gift cards destroyed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift cards destroyed"

Senator urges Trump to orchestrate coordinated approach to prevent spread of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator urges Trump to orchestrate coordinated approach to prevent spread of coronavirus"

Florida sheriffs continue to push back on criminal justice reforms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida sheriffs continue to push back on criminal justice reforms"

Family pleads for help on 11th day of elderly woman's disappearance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family pleads for help on 11th day of elderly woman's disappearance"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss