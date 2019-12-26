Health advisory issued for multiple beaches in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple Hillsborough County beaches are under a health advisory after high levels of enterococci bacteria were found in the water, the health department said.

According to health officials, recent samplings of the waters near Bahia, Ben T. Davis, Cypress Point, Davis Island, Picnic Island and Simmons Park beaches detected high levels of enterococci bacteria, which is known to cause human disease, infections or rashes.

Enterococci bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which is caused by stormwater runoff, pets, wildlife or human sewage. The bacteria poses a risk to bathing in public.

Health officials said the advisory will be lifted once a re-sampling indicates the water is within satisfactory range. The beach will be re-sampled on Dec. 30.

