Georgia deputy dies from flu complications

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) — A Georgia community is mourning the death of a sheriff’s deputy who died from flu-related complications.

Everyone at the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office had the same thing to say about Deputy John Cole Haynie.

“He was more than just an employee to me,” Sheriff Eric Levett said. “He’s family.”

Haynie had a smile and an easy kindness that could move hearts and make a friend in just about any situation.

“I can only imagine when he pulled over someone and if someone used profanity towards him or fussed him out, he would just look at them smiling,” Levett said. “Everything that he had done, he done with a smile.”

After a month-long health battle with the flu, Haynie died Saturday.

Levett said at first Haynie thought he had a simple cold. But it got worse.

“We did not expect that his would become deadly,” he said.

Haynie’s funeral will be held Friday.

LATEST STORIES: