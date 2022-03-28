The flu didn't surge back this season, but doctors remain concerned about what could happen in the fall as our flu immunity fades.

Flu cases are rising across much of the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday, though overall flu levels remain low.

Weekly flu cases had been declining through most of January, but began rising nationally the week ending March 5, the CDC said. That increase has continued, albeit slowly.

In addition, the number of weekly flu-related hospitalizations has been ticking up for nearly two months.

Most recent cases have been reported in the Midwest and parts of the South, including Texas.

“We certainly have noticed an increase in flu in the Dallas area,” said Dr. Trish Perl, chief of infectious diseases at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

