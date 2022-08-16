PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Dr. Ulyee Choe, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, will hold a statewide media briefing on the monkeypox outbreak on Tuesday afternoon.

According to state health officials, there have been 1,266 monkeypox cases reported in the state of Florida.

There are 52 reported cases in Hillsborough County, and 48 cases in Pinellas County.

Gay and bisexual men are the group with the highest rate of infection. Those between the ages of 30 to 44 are the most impacted.

Earlier this month, the federal government declared a public health emergency over the monkeypox outbreak, but Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to declare a state of emergency in Florida, although health experts say it would be beneficial.

“Declaring the emergency really coordinates the response and it really motivates all that movement we need and we need that mobility,” said Dr. Jill Roberts with USF College of Public Health.

Florida has received 25,000 monkeypox vaccine doses to help fight the spread of the disease.