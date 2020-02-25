Florida attorney general joins 38 other AGs to combat JUUL

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A big announcement from Florida’s attorney general came Tuesday as the state continues to combat the Juul tobacco company.

“It’s my job to protect Floridians, especially the most vulnerable among us,” Ashley Moody said in a video statement released by her office Tuesday.

Moody and 38 other attorneys general in the U.S. have teamed up to go after Juul.

“We will be investigating Juul’s marketing ad sales practices, including the targeting of youth, claims it regulates nicotine, and whether statements regarding risk, safety effectiveness as a smoking cession device are accurate,” Moody said.

The vape company has come under fire for quite some time.

Now, the attorneys general will thoroughly investigate it and try to determine its practices.

At South Tampa Vape, owner Michael Cherup tells 8 On Your Side he avoids Juul at all costs.

“We’ve never carried Juul products in my store. My problem when it came out, was the high nicotine level in it,” Cherup said.

The similarities to a problem years ago are clear.

“There’s a Congressional committee that did an investigation on this already that showed their marketing practices mirrored the Big Tobacco marketing practices in the 60s and 70s,” Cherup said.

