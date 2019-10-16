Florida AG will be in Tampa Bay to make announcement about teen vaping epidemic

TAMPA, FLA. (WFLA) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody plans to make an announcement Wednesday Plant High School about teen vaping.

This comes as federal and local officials look to crack down on what’s being called an epidemic.

Moody will hold a news conference on Wednesday at Plant High School 10:30 a.m. and Oviedo High School at 1:15 p.m.

According to a news release, the attorney general will be joined by law enforcement and education officials for the announcement.

In recent months, Moody has been on a mission to crack down on teen vaping.

In Florida, one in four high school students admit to vaping, according to the Florida Department of Health. There was a 58% increase in the use of e-cigarettes among high school students from 2017 to 2018.

The Attorney General has visited schools all around the state researching the issue. Her focus has been centered around why more youth are using E-Cigarettes, where teens are learning about vaping, and how they are getting vaping products.

In Florida, State Rep. Jackie Toledo plans to introduce legislation to raise the legal age to buy vaping and tobacco products to 21.

