First breast milk bank opens in Northeast Ohio

by: CNN

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (CNN) — Mothers can now drop their breast milk off at a new breast milk bank in Northeast Ohio.

Breast milk is often said to be like “liquid gold” for babies, especially preemies and those with serious illnesses.

The Hearth Mother Lactation Services in North Canton will provide a place for mothers to drop off their “liquid gold.”

Moms have to first do a phone screening, sign a medical release, and do blood work before they are cleared to donate.

Once the milk is dropped off, it has to be kept frozen. It’s then shipped overnight to the OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank.

From the milk bank, the breast milk is distributed not only in Ohio, but in 14 different states in the U.S. and parts of Canada.

“Most of our milk, actually probably 95% of our milk actually, goes to hospitals,” Chris Smith said. “And so, it’s being used in hospitals for the critically-ill babies, the premature babies whose moms milk maybe hasn’t come in yet, doesn’t have enough milk, or for some reason can’t provide their own milk.”

Smith works at the milk bank which in 2019 gave out more than 370,000 ounces of milk.

The milk bank says just one ounce of milk can feed a premature infant for three days.

