(CNN) – The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a new cholesterol-lowering medication.
Esperion’s Nexletol is a once-daily tablet and is an alternative for millions of patients that can’t take or don’t respond well to statins.
The company says it’s the first oral non-statin drug approved in nearly two decades.
During studies, the drug reduced cholesterol in patients by an average of 18 percent when used with moderate or high-intensity statins.
The new drug could become available as early as late March.
LATEST STORIES:
- City: 2nd person in days struck, killed by Mardi Gras float
- FDA approves drug to fight high cholesterol
- Two 13-year-olds charged with murder, arson in deadly California library fire
- Volunteers beautify garden in honor of Carlie Brucia in Sarasota
- United Airlines increases checked-bag fees