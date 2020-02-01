Drones in China call out people not wearing masks amid coronavirus outbreak

CHINA (CNN) — Chinese state-run agency Global Times released a video of a drone that is flying in the air and detecting patrons who are not wearing masks while outdoors amid the spread of the coronavirus.
The drone specifically calls out people based on the color of their clothes to efficiently enforce the rule.
The video has gone viral on Chinese social media and was praised as a creative and efficient way to raise awareness of ongoing coronavirus.
