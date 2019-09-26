Doctor from USF sounds alarm on chemicals in e-cig cartridges

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With more and more reports of vaping-related illnesses and deaths, a local doctor is sounding an alarm when it comes to what’s in the e-cigarette cartridges that people are inhaling.

Dr. Kevin Sneed, the Dean of the School of Pharmacy at the University of South Florida, fears we are facing an even bigger public health crisis down the road if something isn’t done immediately.

“The long-term public health implication probably scares me more than anything,” he said.

He doesn’t think children understand that what they are inhaling isn’t regulated by the FDA.

“I saw big containers of chemicals, of the solvent and I began to question, have we really studied what that may turn into or what it could do to your body,” he said, recalling a visit he made to a factory in China where vaping cartridges were being made. “I’m not sure we have.”

Even the Chinese government, where the majority of the vape cartridges are manufactured, is looking at implementing new rules to crack down on vaping related health concerns.

“In my estimation, the vapor is not safe,” Dr. Sneed said. “People don’t ever think about the fact that the solvent that has to turn into a vapor is a chemical.”

He suspects many of the vaping-related lung illnesses we’ve seen could be related to the volume of chemicals people are inhaling.

“Even a chain smoker only has so much in a cigarette you can get. But now you got this big juice thing and if that goes dry, you pop in another one,” he explained.

“If you damage (lung tissue) past a point, you’re not going to get it back,” he added. “If we can get people to stop at a point, there might be a chance the body will recover a little bit but right now we have people dying.”

