CDC warns flu vaccine not a match for main strain

(CNN) – There’s more bad news about the flu: Apparently, the main strain of flu that is circulating doesn’t exactly match what’s in this year’s flu shot.

Doctor Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said children are particularly vulnerable to Influenza B/Victoria and that this year’s flu vaccine is not a good match for it.

Fauci said although it’s not a good match for the strain. However, getting the flu shot can still save a child’s life.

If your child is exposed to B/Victoria, there’s a 58% chance that their flu shot will be well matched to protect against it, according to data released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Although it doesn’t appear to be the best match for Influenza B/Victoria, Dr. Fauci said the vaccine is “a really good match” for the strain called H1N1. He’s leading an effort to develop a universal flu vaccine that would ideally cover every strain of the flu over multiple flu seasons.

The CDC reports that 32 children have died from the flu this flu season.

