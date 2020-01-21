CDC to announce first US case of deadly coronavirus

Travelers wear face masks as they walk outside of the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. China reported Monday a sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new coronavirus, including the first cases in the capital. The outbreak coincides with the country’s busiest travel period, as millions board trains and planes for the Lunar New Year holidays. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to announce Tuesday afternoon that the first case of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus has reached the United States, CNN reports.

That case has been reported in Washington state, a federal source outside the CDC told CNN.

It’s unclear if the infected person recently traveled to China or when and how they got infected.

On Monday the Chinese government announced that human-to-human transmission has been confirmed in the deadly outbreak.

The viral pneumonia appears to have originated in the central city of Wuhan.

More than 290 cases of the virus have been reported in China since December

Six people have died from the coronavirus.

This story will be updated.

