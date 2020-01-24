CDC says Chicago woman is second coronavirus case in US

by: Scott Gustin

CHICAGO — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Chicago.

Authorities believe case is travel-related and the Chicago woman, in her 60s, came in through O’Hare International Airport on Jan. 13.

The woman is hospitalized in isolation. She is reported to be well and in stable condition.

Health officials are currently monitoring 63 patients across 22 states. The only confirmed cases are in Washington and Illinois.

The disease, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has already left dozens of people dead and more than 800 infected as it spreads throughout Asia andas far as the United States.

At least 10 cities in central Hubei province are facing travel restrictions, including Wuhan.

Major cities including Beijing have canceled some or all major Lunar New Year celebrations — a rare, drastic step to reign in the spread of the virus.

