CDC: Pet store puppies could cause food poisoning

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – Playing with puppies at the pet store could give you food poisoning.

The Centers for Disease Control is linking an outbreak of campylobacter to puppies. That’s a bacteria most commonly transmitted by eating undercooked poultry.

Most of the 30 people infected with an antibiotic-resistant strain of the disease report recent contact with puppies. The majority of the sickened people who played with puppies did so at a “Petland” store.

Experts say even a healthy-looking dog can carry and transmit the disease.

They recommend washing your hands thoroughly after touching any puppy or dog.

Puppies at “Petland” were linked to a similar outbreak in 2017 that sickened more than 100 people in 17 states.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

