CDC: Pet store puppies could cause food poisoning

(CNN) – Playing with puppies at the pet store could give you food poisoning.

The Centers for Disease Control is linking an outbreak of campylobacter to puppies. That’s a bacteria most commonly transmitted by eating undercooked poultry.

Most of the 30 people infected with an antibiotic-resistant strain of the disease report recent contact with puppies. The majority of the sickened people who played with puppies did so at a “Petland” store.

Experts say even a healthy-looking dog can carry and transmit the disease.

They recommend washing your hands thoroughly after touching any puppy or dog.

Puppies at “Petland” were linked to a similar outbreak in 2017 that sickened more than 100 people in 17 states.

