Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas city’s water supply after 6-year-old dies

(KPRC/NBC News Channel)—A 6-year-old boy in Lake Jackson, Texas has died from a brain-eating amoeba found in the city’s water supply.

Brazoria County health officials say the amoeba that killed Josiah McIntyre in early September was a parasite that is generally acquired through water.

On Friday, the city issued a “do not use” water advisory that was later downgraded to a “boil water” notice.

Officials said the order will be in place until the water system is flushed and disinfected.

The city is also offering free cases of water while local and state health officials test the water supply in the area.