‘Best Christmas gift since Jesus’: Woman finds out she’s pregnant 9 days before giving birth

by: Matt Knight

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman in Tennessee got an early surprise Christmas present this year: a baby boy.

Lauren Chalk found out shortly before Thanksgiving that she was pregnant – and she was already 38 weeks along, WHBQ reports.

Chalk has Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, which causes her to have irregular menstrual cycles. That’s why she said she didn’t know she was pregnant.

“Given the history of miscarriages I had, I would think I was pregnant before, then take a pregnancy test and it would be negative, so I think that I just would self-consciously think, well, it’s not going to be true anyway,” she said.

She also said her clothes didn’t fit any differently.

Baby Wyatt was born Dec. 2. Chalk calls her son “the best Christmas gift since Jesus.”

