TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Happening today, there is a free, virtual event to learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
The Florida chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a free educational event for people with early-stage dementia, caregivers, professionals, and the community. The Dementia Research and Policy Summit: Diversity an Important Frontier in Alzheimer’s Research will feature keynote speaker Carl V. Hill Ph.D., MPH.
They will talk about everything from dementia research and early detection to the latest advances in clinical trials and lifestyle interventions. Hill will also discuss how policy intersects and drives necessary change in Alzheimer’s and dementia health care.
“Diversity and Alzheimer’s research is fundamental to protecting the public health of a nation when all people are living longer,” said Hill. “A lack of diverse participation and perspective reduces our chances to understand how this devastating disease develops in all U.S. groups. A double jeopardy for health disparities research and equity in the United States.”
The interactive virtual summit will begin at 1 p.m. ET. Participants will be able to ask questions during a Q&A portion. There is no cost to attend but registration is required. Register online at alz.org/crf or call 800-272-3900.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Alzheimer’s Association to offer free educational event on disease, dementia
- Badly beaten dead dogs, cats repeatedly dumped in ditch
- California woman appears in two racist rant videos in two days
- Black Tulsans call Trump rally plan ‘a slap in the face’
- Pasco restaurant declares itself a ‘safe haven’ for police officers