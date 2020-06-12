Alzheimer’s Association to offer free educational event on disease, dementia

In this Aug. 14, 2018 file photo, Dr. William Burke goes over a PET brain scan at Banner Alzheimers Institute in Phoenix. The drug company Biogen Inc. says it will seek federal approval for a medicine to treat early Alzheimer’s disease, a landmark step toward finding a treatment that can alter the course of the most common form of dementia. The announcement Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, is a surprise because the company earlier this year stopped two studies of the drug, called aducanumab, after partial results suggested it was not working. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Happening today, there is a free, virtual event to learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

The Florida chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a free educational event for people with early-stage dementia, caregivers, professionals, and the community. The Dementia Research and Policy Summit: Diversity an Important Frontier in Alzheimer’s Research will feature keynote speaker Carl V. Hill Ph.D., MPH.

They will talk about everything from dementia research and early detection to the latest advances in clinical trials and lifestyle interventions. Hill will also discuss how policy intersects and drives necessary change in Alzheimer’s and dementia health care.

“Diversity and Alzheimer’s research is fundamental to protecting the public health of a nation when all people are living longer,” said Hill. “A lack of diverse participation and perspective reduces our chances to understand how this devastating disease develops in all U.S. groups. A double jeopardy for health disparities research and equity in the United States.”

The interactive virtual summit will begin at 1 p.m. ET. Participants will be able to ask questions during a Q&A portion. There is no cost to attend but registration is required. Register online at alz.org/crf or call 800-272-3900.

