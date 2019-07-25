Back-to-school reminder: All Florida 7th graders must have whooping cough vaccine

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A highly contagious disease is on the rise across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. This includes Tampa Bay.

Health experts call the situation, “serious,” since the disease spreads quickly, easily and, in some cases, can be fatal, especially when it comes to infants.

Whooping cough is making a comeback, say officials from the Florida Department of Health. In fact, parents in Pinellas County were extremely concerned when multiple cases were reported at Palm Harbor Middle School back in February.

So, with the new school year just days away, Bay Area parents moms admit they’re worried about the health of their children as the start of the school year approaches.

For one Pasco family, keeping their 8-year-old son, Easton, healthy is a constant process. The child’s mom tells 8 on your Side, it all boils down to one crucial habit they’ve taught their little guy.



“Wash your hands,” Khrystyne Tourney said with a smile. “Every time he does something, every time he goes fishing, every time he goes in the house, we tell him, go wash your hands. He’s really good about it,” the mom said.

While Easton is looking forward to starting third grade at Richey Elementary in Pasco County, his mom admits she’s concerned about the increase in cases of Whooping cough, also known as Pertussis.

She told 8 on your Side even with vaccinations, she worries about her 8-year-old. “It’s really scary because even just going to school to get an education, he’s touching stuff, and here he’s touching stuff,” the mom said.

No doubt, that’s exactly what moms and dads all across Florida will be thinking about as their kids return to the classroom after a long summer.

Officials with the Florida Department of Health have a message for parents: Get your children vaccinated. Now.

State officials consider this a top priority and constantly monitor the reports from county health departments across Florida, urging the public to view this resurgence of Whooping cough as, “very important.”

The situation is so dire, certain students won’t be allowed on campus without proof of vaccination for Whooping cough.

All seventh graders across the state of Florida must receive the TDAP vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health. If students in this grade group do not have proof of vaccination when they arrive on the first day of school, the student will be sent home. The TDAP vaccine protects against Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis or Whooping cough.

Health experts say this age group, comprised of seventh graders, must get the vaccine now because it starts to wear off from earlier childhood years. Whooping cough is highly contagious and spread through droplets from sneezes or coughing.

On Saturday, July 27th, the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County is hosting an event where parents can get their children vaccinated. Students can also get a physical which is required for participation in sports during the school year. The cost for a physical at this event is $25.

It is a one-stop shop, of sorts, where everything can be facilitated at one location. Health officials tell 8 on your Side they’re trying to help parents and families prepare for the upcoming school year.

The event will take place July 27th from 10am – 2pm in New Port Richey at the Florida Department of Health location on 10841 Little Road. For more information, call 727-861-5260.