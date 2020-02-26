7-year-old girl dies one minute into tonsillectomy surgery

CLINTON, S.C. (WHNS/CNN) – Family members were hoping to see autopsy results Tuesday after a 7-year-old girl died during surgery in South Carolina.

Paisley Elizabeth Grace Cogsdill died getting her tonsils removed.

“She was just so spunky, energetic. She always kept us on our toes,” said Cameron Truelock, Paisley’s uncle.

He said she was the light in the family. She loved everyone and made sure everybody was close.

“She loved going to church, being active in church and she loved being close to everybody. She was the community’s kid. She loved everybody in the community.”

Last Friday, Paisley went to the Greenwood Hospital to get her tonsils out. She was a healthy child with no issues, the family said, other than snoring in her sleep.

“Going into surgery, she had no fear,” said Mary Beth Truelock, Paisley’s grandmother. “She was smiling and happy. Nothing was wrong, you know? She had no fear.”

The family said about one minute into surgery, Paisley’s heart stopped and doctors could not revive her.

“Definitely missing her all the time. You don’t understand why these things happen, but we know it was God’s plan and that’s the only thing that can get us through, because we know it was God,” Mary Beth said.

She said the community has shown so much love through this most difficult time.

“This is a horrible time for us. We live second-by-second right now because nobody should ever go through this pain that you’re going through.”

