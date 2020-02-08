60-year-old becomes first U.S. citizen to die from coronavirus

French lab scientists in hazmat gear inserting liquid in test tube manipulate potentially infected patient samples at Pasteur Institute in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Scientists at the Pasteur Institute developed and shared a quick test for the new virus that is spreading worldwide, and are using genetic information about the coronavirus to develop a potential vaccine and treatments. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

WUHAN, China (CNN) — The first U.S. citizen has died from the coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus originated.

The U.S. embassy in Beijing says the patient was 60-years-old and died at Jinyintan Hospital.

Since breaking out in Wuhan in December, the coronavirus has killed more than 700 people worldwide, mostly in China.

Tens of thousands of people have been infected in 27 countries and territories worldwide.

At least 12 cases have been confirmed in the U.S.

