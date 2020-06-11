10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

It’s important to understand the symptoms of the disease so early diagnosis can be detected.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, one of the most common signs of Alzheimer’s disease, especially in the early stage, is forgetting recently learned information.

Others include forgetting important dates or events, asking for the same questions over and over, and increasingly needing to rely on memory or family members for things they used to handle on their own.

Difficulty completing familiar tasks, like using a microwave or recording a TV show is another early warning sign.

“Let’s say someone who is usually good at math, but is having trouble and making mistakes on their bill payments, or if there is a recipe someone has made for 20 years, but now they are having trouble or missing steps. That’s usually cause for concern,” said Karina Kennedy, a program manager with the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Changes in personality and general confusion are also factors.

