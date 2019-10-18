Health advisory issued for Davis Islands Beach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A health advisory was issued for Davis Islands Beach after high levels of enterococci bacteria were found in the water, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Health officials said recent samplings of the waters detected high levels of enterococci bacteria, which is known to cause human disease, infections or rashes.

The bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which is often caused by stormwater runoff, pets, wildlife or human sewage and poses a risk to bathing in public.

Health officials said the advisory will be lifted once a re-sampling indicates the water is within satisfactory range. The beach will be re-sampled on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

