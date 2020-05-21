Headrick sextuplets graduate high school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH-DT/CNN) – With sextuplets, every milestone is six times the excitement. And graduating from high school, now that is major!

But due to COVID-19, the Headrick sextuplets don’t get the traditional celebration.

The siblings were born in 2002 to parents Sondra and Elden, becoming Kansas’ first set of sextuplets. They had one daughter named Aubrianna, but they wanted to expand their family. So they visited a fertility doctor who later shared the news with them that they were pregnant with six babies.

Now those babies are high school graduates.

Ethan, Grant, Sean, Danielle, Melissa and Jaycie were all supposed to graduate from Norwich High School in May, but they can’t due to COVID-19.

“I remember the first day I found out. I cried. I was pretty surprised. Like, everything I was hoping senior year would be was gone,” said Jaycie.

“It hasn’t affected me too much. I don’t really go out,” Ethan said.

“I thought it was fun. I was happy that school was canceled and then I realized everything I wouldn’t be able to do,” Sean recalled.

But the kids don’t plan to dwell on the situation. Each of them will be moving on and doing different things with their lives. And even though they won’t be together, they say it’ll help them find their own ways.

“We’ll all be branching out probably into larger cities and stuff so I think we’ll all explore who we are,” said Melissa.

“They’ve worked really hard to get where they are. I couldn’t be any more proud of them then I am,” their father Elden said.

“Each of them has tremendous potential and you know, we’re just so incredibly proud of them and just looking forward to celebrating their special moments with them. And continue it on throughout their lives,” said their mother Sondra.

