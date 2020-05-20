Head of NASA’s human spaceflight resigns days before historic launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH)—NASA’s Human Spaceflight Head has resigned from his role just days before the first crewed space flight from American soil in nearly a decade.

Douglas Loverro, who has been apart of NASA for decades, resigned on Monday, but details about why have not been released.

“Doug has dedicated more than four decades of his life in service to our country, and I want to thank him for his service and contributions to the agency,” a statement from NASA said. “His leadership of HEO has moved us closer to accomplishing our goal of landing the first woman and the next man on the Moon in 2024.”

He will be replaced by Ken Bowersox, a retired U.S. Naval aviator with more than two decades of experience at NASA.

It’s unclear what the shakeup will mean for next week’s launch.

NASA and SpaceX are currently set to launch astronauts to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral.

It will be the first astronaut launch on U.S. soil in nine years.

LATEST STORIES: