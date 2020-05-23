Breaking News
HCSO Marine Unit patrolling waterways, urging boaters to be safe this weekend

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit is out in full force this weekend patrolling our local waterways making sure everyone is following social distancing and safety guidelines.

“I think it’s going to be the busiest weekend so far,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We have been seeing boating traffic increase by the weekend, especially during COVID-19.”

Sheriff Chronister tells 8 On Your Side the Marine Units are looking to make sure boaters have the proper equipment on their vessel, like life jackets, and that they are follow the rule of the water.

New this year: Making sure everyone is also social distancing.

“Every weekend we have been out here everyone has been very cooperative,” Chronister said.
“We haven’t had anyone who has been non-compliant.”

