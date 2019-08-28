Deputy fires at rifle-wielding teen after child abuse investigation goes awry: HCSO

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot several rounds at a rifle-wielding 15-year-old boy after a child abuse call-out escalated Wednesday morning.

The boy was not struck by any of the bullets, the sheriff’s office said, and surrendered immediately after the shots were fired.

The incident took place near the corner of Mook Street and Angelica Place just before 10 a.m. A Hillsborough child protective investigator was on scene investigating a child abuse call.

As she arrived, she found the 15-year-old, known to the victim of the investigation she was conducting. The sheriff’s office said the child became irrational and irate during the investigation, resulting in the investigator attempting to remove herself from the area.

As she got to her car, she said the 15-year-old began punching and kicking her vehicle. The investigator tried to leave the scene, but hit a dead end at the end of Mook Streeet and had to turn around. While driving back past the boy’s house, she said the boy jumped on top of her car and began punching and kicking the windshield.

The investigator drove away and called for backup.

Within a few minutes several deputies arrived at the scene. One was Cpl. John Seal, a 19-year vet with the sheriff’s office.

Seal said he found the boy in the middle of the street holding the rifle under his chin and immediately tried to deescalate the situation.

The sheriff’s office said the boy refused to drop the rifle, and turned to make an aggressive move towards the deputy. Seal fired several rounds at the boy, but did not strike him.

The boy surrendered after the gunfire and was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office said he was transported to a hospital where he was treated for injuries he reportedly sustained damaging the investigator’s car.

