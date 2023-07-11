TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – HCA Healthcare, the parent company of HCA Florida, recently disclosed a data breach impacting 11 million patients.

In a statement Monday, the Nashville-based company announced more than a hundred Florida clinics and hospitals are impacted by the breach.

HCA Healthcare said, “an unknown and unauthorized party on an online forum” got access to patients’ names, emails, phone numbers, addresses, birth dates, and the dates and locations of patients’ appointments.

According to HCA, patients’ sensitive information was not compromised during the breach, such as credit card and account numbers or social security numbers.

The affected hospitals in the Tampa Bay area are listed below:

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

HCA Florida Largo Hospital

HCA Florida Northside Hospital

HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital

HCA Florida South Shore Hospital

HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital

HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital

HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital

The affected physician clinics in the Tampa Bay area are listed below:

HCA Florida Brandon Surgical Specialists

HCA Florida Heart Institute

Largo Family Care

HCA Florida Largo Orthopedic Specialists

HCA Florida St. Petersburg Family Care

For more information or to see a full list of impacted Florida facilities, visit here.

To protect patients’ information, HCA will be offering credit monitoring and identity protection services, where appropriate. However, in the meantime, the company is encouraging patients to remain vigilant in identifying calls, emails, or SMS texts which appear to be spam or fraudulent.

Any patient who receives communication regarding an invoice, balance, or payment reminder that may be fraudulent can call 844-608-1803, and HCA will confirm the legitimacy of the message.