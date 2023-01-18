HAWAII (WFLA) – A fisherman has gone missing after a “huge fish” dragged him overboard on Sunday, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

Police said that Mark Knittle, 65, of Captain Cook was fishing with his friend four miles outside of the Hōnaunau Boat Ramp around 5 a.m. when he was pulled into the water.

“The fish is huge,” Knittle reportedly told his friend before vanishing into the sea.

Officials stated that after witnessing Knittle plunge into the water, the friend attempted to grab the fishing line but was unable to do so.

Knittle’s friend told police that he saw Knittle on the surface but he disappeared “within seconds.” According to authorities, the friend jumped in the water after Knittle, but couldn’t see him anywhere.

Since the fisherman went overboard, the Hawaii Fire Department, police, and the Coast Guard have been searching endlessly for him.

However, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a Yellowfin tuna can grow up to 6 feet long and weigh 400 pounds – meaning the fish could’ve dragged Knittle far from where he was fishing.

Knittle is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has curly brown hair with a white mustache and beard.